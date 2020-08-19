94,752 Shares in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 94,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,000. Houlihan Lokey comprises approximately 0.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Houlihan Lokey at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 38.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12-month low of $42.28 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average is $55.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $550,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

