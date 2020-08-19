9,497 Shares in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,497 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,015,000. Shopify accounts for 1.0% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 406.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $1,458,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP stock traded down $7.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,017.28. The company had a trading volume of 82,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,885. The company has a market capitalization of $118.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,661.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,636.27 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,000.08 and a 200 day moving average of $693.02. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $1,107.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $957.67.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

