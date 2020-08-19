AB SKF (SKFRY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AB SKF (OTCMKTS: SKFRY):

8/19/2020 – AB SKF was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/12/2020 – AB SKF was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/11/2020 – AB SKF was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2020 – AB SKF was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/22/2020 – AB SKF had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/22/2020 – AB SKF had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/22/2020 – AB SKF had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/22/2020 – AB SKF had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/13/2020 – AB SKF was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/8/2020 – AB SKF had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/7/2020 – AB SKF was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/27/2020 – AB SKF was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2020 – AB SKF was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/20/2020 – AB SKF was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. AB SKF had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

