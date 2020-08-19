Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Decreased by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,765 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.9% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,777,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.59 and its 200-day moving average is $89.51. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

