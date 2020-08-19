Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $977.42

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (LON:AAS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $977.42 and traded as high as $991.29. Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus shares last traded at $982.00, with a volume of 69,621 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 977.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 920.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54.

In other Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus news, insider Krishna Shanmuganathan purchased 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 943 ($12.33) per share, with a total value of £9,939.22 ($12,994.14).

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an investment company. The Company aims to maximize total return to shareholders over the long term from a portfolio of smaller quoted companies in the economies of Asia and Australasia, excluding Japan. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities (including equity shares, preference shares, convertible securities, warrants and other equity-related securities) in quoted smaller companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the investment region, including Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, The Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Thailand, together with such other countries in Asia (the investment region).

