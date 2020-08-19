Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Short Interest Down 16.6% in June

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,960,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 15,540,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 169,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 308,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXAS opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.68.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXAS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Abraxas Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.63.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

