Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Reaches $0.0170 on Exchanges

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, CoinBene, CoinExchange and YoBit. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $82,616.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039471 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $654.04 or 0.05566934 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003508 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00046268 BTC.

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss.

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinPlace, IDEX, CoinBene, ZBG, HitBTC, Hotbit, YoBit, CoinExchange, BitForex, Bilaxy, Indodax, DDEX, Sistemkoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

