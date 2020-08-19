AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Update

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 618,400 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 915,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $463.48 million, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 20.63, a quick ratio of 20.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AC Immune by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACIU shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AC Immune from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

