AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Update

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the July 30th total of 618,400 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 915,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AC Immune by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 19.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 132.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 747,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 426,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the first quarter worth about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

ACIU stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.63 and a quick ratio of 20.63. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $463.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACIU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AC Immune from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

