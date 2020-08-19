AC3 (AC3) One Day Volume Tops $7.00

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. One AC3 coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Bibox. AC3 has a total market cap of $57,562.54 and $7.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AC3 has traded 47.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AC3 alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Profile

AC3 (AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official website is ac3.io. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Bibox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AC3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AC3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.