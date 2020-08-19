Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Update

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,800 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 752,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACTG. TheStreet raised Acacia Research from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Acacia Research from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. Acacia Research has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 145.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 739.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,208,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 112.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

