Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Down 65.6% in August

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 222,200 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the July 30th total of 646,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACST. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Aegis dropped their target price on shares of Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACST. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 123,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 1,862.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 77,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $3.08.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

