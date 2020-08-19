Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $45.40

Accrol Group Holdings PLC (LON:ACRL) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and traded as low as $45.03. Accrol Group shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 163,060 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Accrol Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $90.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Accrol Group Company Profile

Accrol Group Holdings Plc engages in soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. It manufactures toilet papers, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as away-from-home (AFH) paper products, such as centrefold towels, dispensers, hand towels, hygiene/couch rolls, industrial wipers, multi-flat toilet tissues, napkins, and system rolls to mainly discounters and grocery retailers, as well as various AFH customers.

