AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,290,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 9,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.74. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other AcelRx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adrian Adams acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 220,011 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 86,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,659,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 47,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $0.69 to $0.84 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.