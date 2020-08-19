AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,489 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,142% compared to the typical volume of 281 call options.
In other news, Director Adrian Adams acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 50,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 34,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,903. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.74. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.80.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ACRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $0.69 to $0.84 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.34.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.
