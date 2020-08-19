Achain Achieves Market Cap of $8.65 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $8.65 million and $9.70 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $660.57 or 0.05608441 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003538 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 969,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

