ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

ACIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $299.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.37 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.72%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 297,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 92,108 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 214,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 132,923 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 531,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 40,454 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,636,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,982 shares during the last quarter.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.