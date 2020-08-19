Actinium (ACM) Price Up 25.6% Over Last Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $331,440.62 and $595,423.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00043420 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 23,473,100 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

