Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 1.9% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $3,058,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $6,450,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,479,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,412. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $47,964. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.03.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

