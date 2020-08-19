ADAMANT Messenger Achieves Market Capitalization of $969,326.05 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $969,326.05 and $448.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00027932 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 104,981,768 coins and its circulating supply is 84,839,758 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

