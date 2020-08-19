Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,270,000 shares, an increase of 83.4% from the July 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 292,580 shares during the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.46.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 140.34% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADMP. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Dawson James raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

