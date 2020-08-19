Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) Short Interest Update

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,270,000 shares, a growth of 83.4% from the July 30th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 292,580 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 49,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADMP. Dawson James upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.08.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $70.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.46. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 140.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

