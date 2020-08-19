AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $25.93.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 16.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 580,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 80,859 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

