AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 533,200 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the July 30th total of 790,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $6,220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $9,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AHCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

