Adelphoi (ADL) Market Capitalization Reaches $238,831.71

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $238,831.71 and approximately $313.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00140895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.74 or 0.01763777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00191371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00137221 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

