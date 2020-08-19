Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 312,200 shares, a growth of 283.5% from the July 30th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 949,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.12% of Adial Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADIL opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.17.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

