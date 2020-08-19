Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,311 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,114 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

ADBE traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $464.21. The company had a trading volume of 80,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,071. The company has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $443.00 and a 200-day moving average of $378.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $270,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,400.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,079,376. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

