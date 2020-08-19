Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $259.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.52 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Shares of ATGE opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $51.79.

ATGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

