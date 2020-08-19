Aegis Cuts VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Price Target to $8.00

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) had its price target dropped by Aegis from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Aegis’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 130.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of VolitionRX in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Maxim Group assumed coverage on VolitionRX in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of VolitionRX stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,312. VolitionRX has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNRX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VolitionRX by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of VolitionRX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,845,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 26,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of VolitionRX by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 50,982 shares in the last quarter.

About VolitionRX

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

