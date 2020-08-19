aelf (ELF) Market Cap Tops $60.78 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. aelf has a market cap of $60.78 million and $9.19 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039339 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $662.64 or 0.05609050 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00045983 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF is a token. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

