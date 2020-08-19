Aeon (AEON) Price Up 9.2% This Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Aeon has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $8.49 million and approximately $11,066.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00004571 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00782966 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003101 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000602 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

