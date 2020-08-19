Aeternity Market Capitalization Reaches $56.48 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001501 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, BigONE, FCoin and BitMart. Aeternity has a total market cap of $56.48 million and $7.45 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000840 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 221.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 364,206,873 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,385,930 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Radar Relay, HADAX, OKEx, CoinBene, Gate.io, DragonEX, Koinex, Mercatox, IDAX, FCoin, ZB.COM, Binance, Kyber Network, Crex24, OOOBTC, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Tokenomy, Liqui, LATOKEN, BitMart, Zebpay and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

