Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) Director Sells C$500,647.20 in Stock

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 13,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.14, for a total transaction of C$500,647.20.

Gary Keith Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Gary Keith Anderson sold 7,235 shares of Ag Growth International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$267,695.00.

Shares of TSE AFN traded down C$0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$35.75. The company had a trading volume of 44,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,102. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.20. Ag Growth International Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$15.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFN. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.57.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

