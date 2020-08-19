Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on A. Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

NYSE:A opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.45.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,707 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,332.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,946.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,119,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,222,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,989,739 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,230,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,243,000 after buying an additional 7,634,621 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $200,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,145,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $720,358,000 after buying an additional 3,779,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $246,229,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

