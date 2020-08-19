Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

NYSE A opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $99.36.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,351.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,707 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,332.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 104,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 547,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

