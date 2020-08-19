Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A stock opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $945,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,707 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,332 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,946.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,119,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,222,310,000 after buying an additional 21,989,739 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 478.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,230,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,243,000 after buying an additional 7,634,621 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $200,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,145,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,358,000 after buying an additional 3,779,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $246,229,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.