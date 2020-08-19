Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $99.39 and last traded at $98.69, with a volume of 33214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.86.

The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on A shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.16.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at $55,082,588.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $781,896.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,707 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,332 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

