Aion (AION) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Aion has a market capitalization of $57.46 million and $4.72 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Aion token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00140601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.06 or 0.01768768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00190971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00136589 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 448,954,390 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is aion.network.

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, RightBTC, BitForex, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Liqui, Binance, DragonEX, Koinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

