AirSwap (AST) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One AirSwap token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 53.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $33.62 million and $18.41 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AirSwap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039545 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $661.94 or 0.05620164 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003549 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00046217 BTC.

About AirSwap

AST is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.