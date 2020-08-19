Albireo Pharma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 10,779 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,253% compared to the typical daily volume of 458 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on ALBO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,815. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $404.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 722.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.