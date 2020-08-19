Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 478,295 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 21,182,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,869,000 after buying an additional 8,923,879 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 190,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 80,234 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 69,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,626,219. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $48.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

