Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Sells $1,293,375.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,293,375.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 327,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,551,700.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.42. The stock had a trading volume of 503,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,923. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $177.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

