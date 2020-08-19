Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALXN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

Shares of ALXN stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,843. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $125.52. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

