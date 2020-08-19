Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Holdings Raised by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.2% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.12% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $27,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,510,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,482,518,000 after purchasing an additional 597,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,082,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,092,000 after purchasing an additional 121,299 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,548,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,964,000 after purchasing an additional 185,429 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,007 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,449,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,758,000 after purchasing an additional 256,871 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

ALXN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $125.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

