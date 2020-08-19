Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,487 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 2.1% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $48,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.20. 13,267,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,653,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $161.68 and a 52 week high of $268.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.22.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

