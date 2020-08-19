Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Short Interest Update

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the July 30th total of 115,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, CEO Frank Ng sold 23,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $36,791.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,350 shares in the company, valued at $373,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kenneth Decubellis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,007,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,188. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Allied Esports Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AESE opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 128.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AESE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Esports Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

