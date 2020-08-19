Alpha Coin (APC) Price Reaches $0.0002

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 78.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $7,820.25 and $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24. In the last week, Alpha Coin has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004728 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

APC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens.

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

