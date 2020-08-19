Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.3% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61.1% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 33,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,468,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

GOOG traded up $40.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,558.60. 2,027,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,176. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,503.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,380.51. The company has a market cap of $1,032.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,586.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

