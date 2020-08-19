Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $8.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,549.88. 96,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,694. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,500.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,380.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1,032.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

