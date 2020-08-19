Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 5.7% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $39.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,555.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,685. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,503.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1,379.55. The company has a market cap of $1,050.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,587.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.